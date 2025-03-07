Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Holi and Ramzan Celebrations Amidst Communal Sensitivity

In Uttar Pradesh's sensitive Sambhal city, authorities are ensuring peaceful coexistence during Holi and Jumma prayers by deploying security and organizing peace meetings. Both communities agreed to celebrate harmoniously, with police ensuring rumors are curbed and social media monitored to maintain order.

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Peaceful Holi and Ramzan Celebrations Amidst Communal Sensitivity
Authorities in the communally sensitive city of Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, have made arrangements for a peaceful celebration of Holi and the second Friday of Ramzan. Police authorities have strategically deployed seven companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) ahead of the events, ensuring communal harmony and public safety.

Sambhal Superintendent of Police, Krishan Kumar, confirmed peace prevail in the district at a press briefing. Peace committee meetings are actively being held at the mohalla level to facilitate dialogue between communities, reinforcing mutual respect and cooperation.

The district has been meticulously divided into six zones and 29 sectors for enhanced security monitoring. Authorities encourage people to report any rumors immediately, ensuring they can be timely addressed, maintaining the sanctity and spirit of both festivals.

