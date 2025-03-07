Dabba Cartel: Women at the Helm of Crime Drama

Women often play secondary roles in crime dramas, either as accessories or informants. However, 'Dabba Cartel' offers a fresh narrative in this genre.

Shabana Azmi leads an all-women cast in the Netflix series, where drug trade intriguingly intersects with everyday life as tiffin service providers. This unique perspective showcases crime from a woman's viewpoint.

Azmi plays Sheila, a Gujarati mother-in-law with a secret past linked to a major drug lord. Created by Shibani Akhtar, the series shifts the crime genre's spotlight to women, highlighting their complexity and nuanced roles in storytelling.

