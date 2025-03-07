Dabba Cartel: Women at the Helm of Crime Drama
In Netflix’s 'Dabba Cartel,' Shabana Azmi leads an ensemble cast of women playing home cooks who deliver drugs through tiffin service. The show, focusing on crime through a women's perspective, features a diverse cast and challenges traditional female roles in crime dramas.
Women often play secondary roles in crime dramas, either as accessories or informants. However, 'Dabba Cartel' offers a fresh narrative in this genre.
Shabana Azmi leads an all-women cast in the Netflix series, where drug trade intriguingly intersects with everyday life as tiffin service providers. This unique perspective showcases crime from a woman's viewpoint.
Azmi plays Sheila, a Gujarati mother-in-law with a secret past linked to a major drug lord. Created by Shibani Akhtar, the series shifts the crime genre's spotlight to women, highlighting their complexity and nuanced roles in storytelling.
