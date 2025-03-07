Left Menu

Dabba Cartel: Women at the Helm of Crime Drama

In Netflix’s 'Dabba Cartel,' Shabana Azmi leads an ensemble cast of women playing home cooks who deliver drugs through tiffin service. The show, focusing on crime through a women's perspective, features a diverse cast and challenges traditional female roles in crime dramas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:32 IST
Dabba Cartel: Women at the Helm of Crime Drama
  • Country:
  • India

Women often play secondary roles in crime dramas, either as accessories or informants. However, 'Dabba Cartel' offers a fresh narrative in this genre.

Shabana Azmi leads an all-women cast in the Netflix series, where drug trade intriguingly intersects with everyday life as tiffin service providers. This unique perspective showcases crime from a woman's viewpoint.

Azmi plays Sheila, a Gujarati mother-in-law with a secret past linked to a major drug lord. Created by Shibani Akhtar, the series shifts the crime genre's spotlight to women, highlighting their complexity and nuanced roles in storytelling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025