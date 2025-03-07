CPI(M) Challenges 'Cultural Nationalism' with Regional History Initiatives

The CPI(M) is taking a stand against what it calls the RSS and Sangh Parivar's 'cultural nationalism,' branding their version of history and culture as 'poisonous.' CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan declared on Friday that the party is planning an extensive campaign of writings and books on regional history to counter these narratives.

At the ongoing CPI(M) state conference, the focus is not just on cultural issues. According to Govindan, discussions also highlight the alleged 'saffronisation and commercialisation' of higher education. The party is strategizing ways to oppose this trend while planning a robust publishing initiative for the education of future generations.

Furthermore, the conference also addressed financial issues within the state, exploring methods to boost internal revenue amidst claims of financial restrictions and reduced central grants. While discussions are ongoing, the Marxist party stressed no steps would be taken that go against the interests of the people and the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)