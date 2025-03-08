Left Menu

Tragedy in Santa Fe: The Silent End of Two Titans

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa died days apart in their Santa Fe home. Hackman's heart disease and Alzheimer's and Arakawa's hantavirus syndrome were the causes, with both being prominent figures in the art community. Their deaths highlight a quiet yet impactful life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 03:11 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 03:11 IST
Tragedy in Santa Fe: The Silent End of Two Titans

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home, sparking sorrow among their art-community friends. Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's and heart disease led to his demise, following Arakawa's death from hantavirus syndrome spread by mice.

Authorities revealed that Hackman may not have realized his wife's passing, staying in separate rooms due to his condition. The couple, cherished for their contributions to Santa Fe's arts and culinary scene, lived a reclusive life, shielding themselves from public eye until their caretaker made the tragic discovery.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that Hackman, a former Marine with a prolific film career, spent his last days unaware of his surroundings. The heart-wrenching event marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans and their local community alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025