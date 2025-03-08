Tragedy in Santa Fe: The Silent End of Two Titans

Oscar-winning actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe home, sparking sorrow among their art-community friends. Hackman's advanced Alzheimer's and heart disease led to his demise, following Arakawa's death from hantavirus syndrome spread by mice.

Authorities revealed that Hackman may not have realized his wife's passing, staying in separate rooms due to his condition. The couple, cherished for their contributions to Santa Fe's arts and culinary scene, lived a reclusive life, shielding themselves from public eye until their caretaker made the tragic discovery.

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza stated that Hackman, a former Marine with a prolific film career, spent his last days unaware of his surroundings. The heart-wrenching event marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy cherished by fans and their local community alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)