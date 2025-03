Empowering Women: Modi's Lakhpati Didi Initiative in Gujarat

In a significant move to empower women economically, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday to participate in the 'Lakhpati Didi' scheme celebrations.

Speaking at the 'Lakhpati Didi Sammelan' in Vansi Borsi village, Modi announced Rs 450 crore in financial aid to over 2.5 lakh women from more than 25,000 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), promoting their annual incomes beyond Rs 1 lakh.

During the event, which coincided with International Women's Day, Modi engaged in motivational dialogue, known as 'prerna samvaad', with 'Lakhpati Didis', with the support of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Navsari MP C R Paatil.

(With inputs from agencies.)