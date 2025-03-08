Cricket's Rise in the Middle East: A Commentary by Chari Bhatt

Chari Bhatt, the former captain of the UAE women's cricket team, is impressed by the surge in cricket's popularity across the Middle East in recent years. She highlighted the unifying spirit the sport has engendered among communities, with fans eager to support their favorite teams.

As India prepares to face New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday, Bhatt believes both teams equally stand a chance of winning. Citing the strong performance by both sides, she acknowledged the crucial role of fielding and strategic play, particularly against spin on tracks like those in Dubai.

Currently working as a commentator, Bhatt relishes her position as the only female cricket voice in the Middle East. She brings live coverage of the Champions Trophy to local audiences, drawing from her 14 years of international cricket experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)