Durex: Breaking Barriers for Women's Safety Online

Durex launches 'The Durex Blocker' to combat online harassment by blocking offenders, reinforcing its commitment to promoting safe spaces both digitally and personally. This initiative aligns with International Women's Day, aiming to foster a respectful online environment where consent and boundaries are upheld.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 12:52 IST
In a bold move to combat online harassment, Durex has launched 'The Durex Blocker.' This initiative aims to create safer digital spaces by blocking individuals who harass women online, reflecting Durex's longstanding commitment to protection and safety.

Partnering with government and educators, Durex's 'The Birds and Bees Talk' program has already equipped millions of adolescents with skills for respectful and consensual relationships. On this International Women's Day, the brand reaffirms its dedication to rights, equality, and empowerment.

Through a hard-hitting campaign, Durex not only addresses unwanted digital advances but also encourages other brands to join in promoting safer online interactions. This initiative is part of Durex's larger mission to normalize discussions around intimacy and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

