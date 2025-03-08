Left Menu

Nita Ambani Inspires Women Everywhere with Personal Fitness Story on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani champions women's health, sharing her fitness journey through Bharatanatyam, workouts, and balanced dieting. Her message encourages women, especially over 50, to prioritize self-care and maintain vitality by staying active, eating well, and embracing age with confidence and resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:25 IST
Nita Ambani Inspires Women Everywhere with Personal Fitness Story on International Women's Day
Nita Ambani, founder-chairperson of Reliance Foundation (Image source: Reliance) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On International Women's Day, Nita Ambani, the founder and chairperson of the Reliance Foundation, unveiled her personal fitness journey, calling upon women of all ages to prioritize their health and well-being. Through a dedicated workout routine, Ambani demonstrates that age is just a number.

In her inspirational video, she prompts women to ask themselves, "When is the last time you did something just for yourself?" Stressing the importance of self-care, she highlighted how women often neglect their health due to other responsibilities, urging them to focus on personal well-being, especially after reaching their 50s and 60s.

Ambani's regimen includes Bharatanatyam dancing, workouts targeting various muscle groups, swimming, and a balanced vegetarian diet. She emphasized the psychological benefits of exercise, like stress reduction, and encouraged women to join movements like StrongHER to embrace their vitality with confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

