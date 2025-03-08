Left Menu

Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta triumphed at the LIVA Miss Diva 2024 grand finale, held in Mumbai. Malik was crowned Miss Diva Supranational 2024, while Mehta secured Miss Diva Cosmo 2024. Both will represent India at international pageants next year. The jury included prominent names from fashion and entertainment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:54 IST
Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta Shine as LIVA Miss Diva 2024 Winners
Celebration echoed throughout Mumbai as Ayushree Malik and Vipra Mehta emerged victorious at the LIVA Miss Diva 2024 pageant.

Malik clinched the title of LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2024, and Mehta was named LIVA Miss Diva Cosmo 2024, securing their spots to represent India at next year's global competitions.

The event was judged by illustrious personalities from fashion and entertainment, marking a significant step in the careers of the winners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

