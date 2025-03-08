Empowering Nari Shakti: Women Take Over PM Modi's Social Media

On International Women's Day, a group of prominent women took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platforms, celebrating the strength and achievements of India's 'Nari Shakti.' These women, including those thriving in chess, science, and rural entrepreneurship, showcased their journeys and inspired others to follow their dreams.

Chess grandmaster R Vaishali, along with farmer-entrepreneur Anita Devi and scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, were among the women who highlighted their pathways to success. Vaishali encouraged young girls to pursue their aspirations, while Devi emphasized rural economic empowerment through her venture aiding village women.

Additionally, advocate Anjlee Agarwal and entrepreneur Ajaita Shah stressed the need for inclusive development and financial empowerment. Prime Minister Modi praised their contributions and reaffirmed his government's dedication to women's empowerment in a heartfelt message.

