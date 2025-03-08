Left Menu

Empowering Nari Shakti: Women Take Over PM Modi's Social Media

On International Women's Day, women including chess grandmaster R Vaishali and farmer-entrepreneur Anita Devi took over PM Modi's social media to share empowering stories. They highlighted India's 'Nari Shakti' and women's progress in diverse fields like science and entrepreneurship, advocating for greater inclusion and empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2025 15:16 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 15:16 IST
On International Women's Day, a group of prominent women took over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media platforms, celebrating the strength and achievements of India's 'Nari Shakti.' These women, including those thriving in chess, science, and rural entrepreneurship, showcased their journeys and inspired others to follow their dreams.

Chess grandmaster R Vaishali, along with farmer-entrepreneur Anita Devi and scientists Elina Mishra and Shilpi Soni, were among the women who highlighted their pathways to success. Vaishali encouraged young girls to pursue their aspirations, while Devi emphasized rural economic empowerment through her venture aiding village women.

Additionally, advocate Anjlee Agarwal and entrepreneur Ajaita Shah stressed the need for inclusive development and financial empowerment. Prime Minister Modi praised their contributions and reaffirmed his government's dedication to women's empowerment in a heartfelt message.

