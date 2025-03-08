Jammu and Kashmir Boosts Border Tourism at Sharda Temple

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced his government's plan to construct a 'yatri niwas' at the Sharda Temple in Teetwal, a significant move to boost border tourism near the Line of Control (LoC).

Addressing the assembly in response to National Conference MLA Javid Ahmad Mirchal's inquiry, Abdullah detailed the Rs 1.5 crore project that includes building a cafeteria at the temple site. Established by the Save Sharda Committee in 2023, the temple serves as a base camp for pilgrims, reviving hopes for the Sharda Peeth Corridor's restoration to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The chief minister emphasized the untapped potential of border tourism, urging local legislators to encourage residents to register their homes as homestays. The tourism department has so far registered eleven homestays between Karnah and Teetwal. Efforts are underway to develop these areas, known for their breathtaking landscapes and cultural heritage, into key tourist destinations with activities like adventure tourism and cross-border heritage tourism.

