Celebrating Women's Leadership: Om Birla's Vision on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla spotlighted the significant impact of women in shaping India's trajectory. He articulated the increasing leadership of women across diverse sectors such as governance, science, and defense.

Speaking at the Parliament House Complex, Birla acknowledged women's vital presence in decision-making roles and celebrated India's advance towards a new era of female-driven change. He paid homage to the 15 women of the Constituent Assembly for their invaluable contributions.

Furthermore, Birla hailed the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, a pioneering reform symbolizing India's drive toward gender equality. He highlighted the Act's potential to enhance women's political representation and urged support for women-led enterprises and educational attainment.

