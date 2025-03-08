Left Menu

Empowering Women: India’s March Towards Gender Equality

On International Women's Day, Speaker Om Birla highlighted women's crucial roles in India's governance, science, defense, and entrepreneurship. He praised women in decision-making and commemorated pioneering women of the Constituent Assembly. Birla stressed the need for gender equality through education and enacted reforms like the Nari Shakti Vandan Act.

08-03-2025
On International Women's Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla highlighted the crucial role of women in driving India's progress across multiple sectors, including governance, science, defense, education, and entrepreneurship. Speaking at an event in the Parliament House Complex, he celebrated the increasing presence of women in decision-making roles and emphasized the nation's shift towards women-led change from grassroots democracy to national governance.

Birla paid tribute to the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, highlighting their foundational contributions to India's democratic framework as the nation marks 75 years of the Constitution. He reflected on India's tradition of revering women, crediting their resilience and strength as key societal pillars. The Speaker acknowledged the notable achievements of women in defense, where they now serve in combat roles, fly fighter jets, and lead naval missions. He also praised their contributions to India's space missions and scientific advancements.

Expressing optimism, Birla predicted women's majority in legislative bodies based on merit. He described the Nari Shakti Vandan Act as a landmark reform enhancing women's legislative representation and economic contributions through entrepreneurship. Emphasizing education as the foundation of empowerment, he urged for universal female literacy. An exhibition inaugurated by Birla commemorated the contributions of women in the Constituent Assembly, marking 75 years of the Indian Constitution.

