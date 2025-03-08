Jnanadanandini Devi: The Unsung Catalyst of Cultural Transformation

Long before Rabindranath Tagore's name became central to Indian literature, Jnanadanandini Devi, his sister-in-law, was a pioneering force in redefining traditional norms in the Tagore household. Specifically, her influence can be linked to the introduction of a 'new way' to drape the saree, which stirred societal standards.

In the 1860s, this novel approach was popularized via an advertisement in Calcutta's Bamabodhini magazine, which drew countless Bengali women to Jnanadanandini's residence, eager to understand and adopt this modern fashion. Such progressive ideas were part of a broader transformation that also included advancing women's education within the family.

Despite initial resistance and being viewed as 'uncultured', Jnanadanandini's saree style eventually became a staple across the country. Her push for women empowerment and education signified a shift from traditional joint family dynamics to more individualistic values, marking a period of significant cultural change, as chronicled by author Animesh Mukherjee.

(With inputs from agencies.)