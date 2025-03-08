Campus Confrontation: Bajrang Dal Protests Iftar Party
Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Bajrang Dal activists stormed Rishikul Ayurvedic College on Saturday to protest an Iftar party hosted by Muslim students on campus, alleging it violated regional cultural norms.
Police intervened, calming tensions but not before the protestors promised more aggressive action if the matter wasn't addressed in three days.
The college administration has initiated an investigation into the unauthorized event and is expected to report back shortly.
