Campus Confrontation: Bajrang Dal Protests Iftar Party

Bajrang Dal workers protested at Rishikul Ayurvedic College against an Iftar party organized by Muslim students, alleging it violated local norms. The right-wing group threatened more agitation if action wasn’t taken. College authorities are investigating the incident, following complaints about unauthorized activities on campus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:59 IST
Bajrang Dal activists stormed Rishikul Ayurvedic College on Saturday to protest an Iftar party hosted by Muslim students on campus, alleging it violated regional cultural norms.

Police intervened, calming tensions but not before the protestors promised more aggressive action if the matter wasn't addressed in three days.

The college administration has initiated an investigation into the unauthorized event and is expected to report back shortly.

