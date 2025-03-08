Cultural Bridges: The Enduring India-Mauritius Bond

India and Mauritius, sharing almost two centuries of cultural ties, exemplify a bond characterized by deep-rooted connections. This historical relationship has been fostered through vibrant people-to-people interactions and common linguistic elements.

This relationship finds representation in prominent figures like Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Mauritius' first prime minister, whose ancestry traces back to Bihar, India. His legacy is honored both in Mauritius and India, strengthening trust and familial ties shared by both nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit to Mauritius underscores the significance of these ties, as reinforced by the bilateral cooperation in cultural, political, and social domains. Modi's visit reaffirms India's commitment to enhance and nurture the longstanding relationship with Mauritius.

