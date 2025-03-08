Left Menu

Celebrating India's True Heroes: A Tribute by CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasizes the importance of Indian heroes like Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, and Guru Govind Singh. He condemns historical figures like Akbar and Aurangzeb for their treatment of Hindus. The CM also inaugurated various development projects and promoted cultural prosperity in UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:49 IST
Celebrating India's True Heroes: A Tribute by CM Yogi Adityanath
Maharana Pratap
  • Country:
  • India

In a rousing speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored national heroes such as Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, and Guru Govind Singh, asserting they should be the true ideals for future generations, not figures like Akbar or Aurangzeb.

Unveiling a statue of Maharana Pratap at Dadri, Adityanath highlighted the warrior's strategic prowess during the battle of Haldighati. He emphasized how Pratap's leadership forced Akbar into retreat, painting him as a national hero. The CM also paid homage to Pratap's loyal horse, Chetak, whose devotion is celebrated even today.

In addition to this cultural endorsement, Adityanath inaugurated numerous development projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar, underscoring faith and culture as pillars of prosperity in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted new initiatives and investments across education, healthcare, and industry, signaling growth and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025