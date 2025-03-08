Celebrating India's True Heroes: A Tribute by CM Yogi Adityanath

In a rousing speech, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath honored national heroes such as Maharana Pratap, Veer Shivaji, and Guru Govind Singh, asserting they should be the true ideals for future generations, not figures like Akbar or Aurangzeb.

Unveiling a statue of Maharana Pratap at Dadri, Adityanath highlighted the warrior's strategic prowess during the battle of Haldighati. He emphasized how Pratap's leadership forced Akbar into retreat, painting him as a national hero. The CM also paid homage to Pratap's loyal horse, Chetak, whose devotion is celebrated even today.

In addition to this cultural endorsement, Adityanath inaugurated numerous development projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar, underscoring faith and culture as pillars of prosperity in Uttar Pradesh. He highlighted new initiatives and investments across education, healthcare, and industry, signaling growth and modernization.

(With inputs from agencies.)