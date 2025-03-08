Kareena Kapoor Khan Shines at IIFA Digital Awards in Jaipur

In a glittering display of Bollywood glamour, Kareena Kapoor Khan turned heads at the IIFA Digital Awards in Jaipur. The celebrated actress arrived in a resplendent deep red and gold ensemble, a standout highlight of the 25th edition of the event.

Kareena adorned a richly embroidered outfit that featured a gold-embellished blouse and a draped skirt. Her regal look was completed with a statement emerald choker and matching accessories, slicked-back hair, and subtle makeup, allowing her natural beauty to take the spotlight. Earlier in the day, Kareena caught the public eye with a candid interaction with ex-boyfriend and co-star, Shahid Kapoor, at a press event.

The IIFA awards, set in Jaipur, anticipate a memorable night on March 9 with a tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic film 'Sholay'. Legendary MMA fighter Anthony Pettis will make a guest appearance. Kareena will perform and honor her grandfather Raj Kapoor, whereas Kartik Aaryan is set to host the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)