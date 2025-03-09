Left Menu

Ramdev Calls for Global Action Against 'Religious Terrorism'

Patanjali Ayurved co-founder Ramdev condemned the vandalism of a Hindu temple in California, stressing the need for global action against 'religious terrorism'. He emphasized Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as an ideal figure over Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and criticized US tariff policies as 'economic terrorism'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-03-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 15:15 IST
Patanjali Ayurved's co-founder Ramdev voiced strong condemnation against the recent vandalism at a Hindu temple in California, identifying the incident as another case of 'religious terrorism'. The Hindu temple in question, Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Chino Hills, was defaced with anti-India graffiti, igniting calls from India for enhanced security and stringent action against those responsible.

Ramdev, speaking alongside an event inauguration, remarked on the global issue of 'religious terrorism' affecting the diaspora in Europe, America, and Britain. He urged world leaders to unite against such ideologies and highlighted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as a more befitting national hero than the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, whom he accused of barbarity.

The co-founder further extended his critique to international policy, labeling US President Donald Trump's tariff measures as 'economic terrorism'. He warned of the potential for global conflict amidst these policies, calling for India's empowerment to resist such pressures and safeguard global peace.

