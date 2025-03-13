Carrie-Anne Moss Chooses Family Over Fame After Matrix Success

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss, widely renowned for her role as Trinity in The Matrix trilogy, deliberately stepped back from Hollywood after the films' monumental success to embrace motherhood, according to Variety. Moss revealed her conscious decision to prioritize family life over potential blockbuster roles.

In a recent interview with The Independent, as reported by Variety, Moss expressed no regrets about temporarily halting her career. Although enticed by prospective opportunities following The Matrix's acclaim, she chose the invaluable experience of raising her children, remembering the pivotal moment she cradled her baby and questioned the long-term importance of another movie over family moments.

Moss reprised her iconic role in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, a film impacted financially by Warner Bros.' simultaneous release strategy in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. Reflecting on the experience, Moss refuses to dwell on public opinions, valuing personal experiences over external judgments. Beyond The Matrix, Moss' recent appearances include roles in Marvel's Jessica Jones and Star Wars' The Acolyte.

(With inputs from agencies.)