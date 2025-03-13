Carrie-Anne Moss Chooses Family Over Fame After Matrix Success
Carrie-Anne Moss revealed her decision to focus on family after The Matrix trilogy's success, declining major offers. Moss, known as Trinity, expressed no regrets in putting motherhood first. Despite a return in The Matrix Resurrections, her career choices prioritize personal experience over public perception.
- Country:
- United States
Actress Carrie-Anne Moss, widely renowned for her role as Trinity in The Matrix trilogy, deliberately stepped back from Hollywood after the films' monumental success to embrace motherhood, according to Variety. Moss revealed her conscious decision to prioritize family life over potential blockbuster roles.
In a recent interview with The Independent, as reported by Variety, Moss expressed no regrets about temporarily halting her career. Although enticed by prospective opportunities following The Matrix's acclaim, she chose the invaluable experience of raising her children, remembering the pivotal moment she cradled her baby and questioned the long-term importance of another movie over family moments.
Moss reprised her iconic role in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, a film impacted financially by Warner Bros.' simultaneous release strategy in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. Reflecting on the experience, Moss refuses to dwell on public opinions, valuing personal experiences over external judgments. Beyond The Matrix, Moss' recent appearances include roles in Marvel's Jessica Jones and Star Wars' The Acolyte.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hollywood Loses Visionary Storyteller Roberto Orci at 51
Hollywood's Battle for Home: Los Angeles Fights to Retain Film Industry
Entertainment Buzz: Streaming Giants, Oscars, and Hollywood Drama Unveiled
Shruti Haasan's Hollywood Debut 'The Eye' Set for India Premiere at Wench Film Festival
Red Carpet Revelations: The Avant-Garde Meets Old Hollywood