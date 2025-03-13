Left Menu

Carrie-Anne Moss Chooses Family Over Fame After Matrix Success

Carrie-Anne Moss revealed her decision to focus on family after The Matrix trilogy's success, declining major offers. Moss, known as Trinity, expressed no regrets in putting motherhood first. Despite a return in The Matrix Resurrections, her career choices prioritize personal experience over public perception.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:24 IST
Carrie-Anne Moss Chooses Family Over Fame After Matrix Success
Carrie-Anne-Moss (Image Source: X/@AnnapurnaLiving). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actress Carrie-Anne Moss, widely renowned for her role as Trinity in The Matrix trilogy, deliberately stepped back from Hollywood after the films' monumental success to embrace motherhood, according to Variety. Moss revealed her conscious decision to prioritize family life over potential blockbuster roles.

In a recent interview with The Independent, as reported by Variety, Moss expressed no regrets about temporarily halting her career. Although enticed by prospective opportunities following The Matrix's acclaim, she chose the invaluable experience of raising her children, remembering the pivotal moment she cradled her baby and questioned the long-term importance of another movie over family moments.

Moss reprised her iconic role in The Matrix Resurrections in 2021, a film impacted financially by Warner Bros.' simultaneous release strategy in theaters and on streaming service HBO Max. Reflecting on the experience, Moss refuses to dwell on public opinions, valuing personal experiences over external judgments. Beyond The Matrix, Moss' recent appearances include roles in Marvel's Jessica Jones and Star Wars' The Acolyte.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025