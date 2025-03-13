Remembering K K Kochu: Champion of Dalit Literature and Advocacy
Dalit thinker and writer K K Kochu, aged 76, passed away at a hospital due to cancer. Born in Kallara, he retired from KSRTC in 2001 and was awarded the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2021. Kochu was celebrated for his impactful writings and contributions to Dalit advocacy.
- Country:
- India
Renowned Dalit thinker and writer K K Kochu has passed away at 76 after battling cancer. Kochu died on Thursday at the Government Medical College Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of powerful literature and advocacy for Dalit rights.
Kochu, born on 2 February 1949 in Kallara, retired as a senior assistant from KSRTC in 2001. In 2021, his invaluable contributions to literature were recognized with the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Academy Award. His illustrious body of work includes the acclaimed autobiography 'Dalithan', among other significant publications.
His influence extended beyond writing as he participated actively in periodicals and television debates, resolutely championing Dalit perspectives. Condolences poured in from across the state, with CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan acknowledging Kochu's efforts in highlighting Dalit lives and rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)