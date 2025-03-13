Left Menu

Remembering K K Kochu: Champion of Dalit Literature and Advocacy

Dalit thinker and writer K K Kochu, aged 76, passed away at a hospital due to cancer. Born in Kallara, he retired from KSRTC in 2001 and was awarded the Kerala Sahitya Academy Award in 2021. Kochu was celebrated for his impactful writings and contributions to Dalit advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:27 IST
Remembering K K Kochu: Champion of Dalit Literature and Advocacy
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Dalit thinker and writer K K Kochu has passed away at 76 after battling cancer. Kochu died on Thursday at the Government Medical College Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of powerful literature and advocacy for Dalit rights.

Kochu, born on 2 February 1949 in Kallara, retired as a senior assistant from KSRTC in 2001. In 2021, his invaluable contributions to literature were recognized with the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Academy Award. His illustrious body of work includes the acclaimed autobiography 'Dalithan', among other significant publications.

His influence extended beyond writing as he participated actively in periodicals and television debates, resolutely championing Dalit perspectives. Condolences poured in from across the state, with CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan acknowledging Kochu's efforts in highlighting Dalit lives and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025