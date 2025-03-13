Remembering K K Kochu: Champion of Dalit Literature and Advocacy

Renowned Dalit thinker and writer K K Kochu has passed away at 76 after battling cancer. Kochu died on Thursday at the Government Medical College Hospital, leaving behind a legacy of powerful literature and advocacy for Dalit rights.

Kochu, born on 2 February 1949 in Kallara, retired as a senior assistant from KSRTC in 2001. In 2021, his invaluable contributions to literature were recognized with the prestigious Kerala Sahitya Academy Award. His illustrious body of work includes the acclaimed autobiography 'Dalithan', among other significant publications.

His influence extended beyond writing as he participated actively in periodicals and television debates, resolutely championing Dalit perspectives. Condolences poured in from across the state, with CPI(M) State Secretary M V Govindan acknowledging Kochu's efforts in highlighting Dalit lives and rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)