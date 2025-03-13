Left Menu

Behind the Scenes of 'Love & War': Ranbir Kapoor's Reunion with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor reunites with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the upcoming film "Love & War," alongside Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film, deemed an epic saga, is set for a 2026 release. Kapoor and Bhatt discuss the challenges and excitement of working in such a demanding creative environment.

Updated: 13-03-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:49 IST
Ranbir Kapoor is reuniting with renowned director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the highly anticipated feature film "Love & War." Kapoor, who first worked with Bhansali in the 2007 debut "Saawariya," is set to appear on screen alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and "Sanju" co-star Vicky Kaushal.

Calling "Love & War" a dream project, Kapoor expresses the dual experience of exhaustion and fulfillment that comes from working with Bhansali. Known for his mastery of storytelling and understanding of Indian culture, Bhansali creates a demanding yet artistically rewarding atmosphere on set.

Alia Bhatt echoes Kapoor's enthusiasm, describing the privilege of working under Bhansali's guidance. With a release slated for 2026, the film features nighttime shoots, adding to the intense and exhilarating creative process that both Kapoor and Bhatt embrace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

