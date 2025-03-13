Left Menu

Ranbir and Alia's Plea: A Call for Celebrity Children's Privacy

Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt request media privacy for their daughter. Emphasizing family safety, they engage the press ahead of Alia's birthday, seeking respectful boundaries. Despite concerns, no legal action is planned, reflecting wider discussion about celebrity children's privacy in a digital age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 14:52 IST
Ranbir and Alia's Plea: A Call for Celebrity Children's Privacy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In light of the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt urged media outlets not to photograph their daughter Raha. Their appeal, made during an intimate media gathering prior to Alia's March 15 birthday, aims to prioritize their child's safety.

Ranbir emphasized their protective parental role while acknowledging their reliance on the media's cooperation. He stated that they view the media as family, favoring mutual respect over legal action. His remarks highlighted the challenge of controlling information in today's digital landscape.

Ranbir criticized an incident where paparazzi invaded Alia's privacy, underscoring a need for boundaries. Celebrity privacy, especially regarding children, continues to be a contentious topic. The plea echoes similar requests from cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, stressing a shared desire for respectful media practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025