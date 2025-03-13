Ranbir and Alia's Plea: A Call for Celebrity Children's Privacy
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt request media privacy for their daughter. Emphasizing family safety, they engage the press ahead of Alia's birthday, seeking respectful boundaries. Despite concerns, no legal action is planned, reflecting wider discussion about celebrity children's privacy in a digital age.
In light of the recent attack on actor Saif Ali Khan, Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt urged media outlets not to photograph their daughter Raha. Their appeal, made during an intimate media gathering prior to Alia's March 15 birthday, aims to prioritize their child's safety.
Ranbir emphasized their protective parental role while acknowledging their reliance on the media's cooperation. He stated that they view the media as family, favoring mutual respect over legal action. His remarks highlighted the challenge of controlling information in today's digital landscape.
Ranbir criticized an incident where paparazzi invaded Alia's privacy, underscoring a need for boundaries. Celebrity privacy, especially regarding children, continues to be a contentious topic. The plea echoes similar requests from cousin Kareena Kapoor Khan, stressing a shared desire for respectful media practices.
