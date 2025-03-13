Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms 'Brahmastra 2' On The Horizon

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor announced that the pre-production for 'Brahmastra 2' is likely to commence this year. Director Ayan Mukerji, currently working on 'War 2', will start focusing on the sequel post its release. 'Brahmastra 2' promises exciting announcements and is set for release in 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-03-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 15:14 IST
Bollywood luminary Ranbir Kapoor has revealed exciting news for fans anticipating the next chapter of the 'Brahmastra' saga. Kapoor confirmed that pre-production work on the sequel is expected to begin this year.

The original film, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt, lit up screens in 2022 and featured prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan. This epic fantasy set the stage for more adventures.

Director Mukerji, currently engaged with 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan, will shift focus to 'Brahmastra 2' post its 2025 release. Kapoor hints at intriguing developments ahead, with the sequels slated for 2026 and 2027.

(With inputs from agencies.)

