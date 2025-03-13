Ranbir Kapoor Confirms 'Brahmastra 2' On The Horizon

Bollywood luminary Ranbir Kapoor has revealed exciting news for fans anticipating the next chapter of the 'Brahmastra' saga. Kapoor confirmed that pre-production work on the sequel is expected to begin this year.

The original film, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', directed by Ayan Mukerji and starring Kapoor alongside Alia Bhatt, lit up screens in 2022 and featured prominent figures like Amitabh Bachchan. This epic fantasy set the stage for more adventures.

Director Mukerji, currently engaged with 'War 2', featuring Hrithik Roshan, will shift focus to 'Brahmastra 2' post its 2025 release. Kapoor hints at intriguing developments ahead, with the sequels slated for 2026 and 2027.

