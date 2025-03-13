Revolutionizing Men's Fashion: The Indian Garage Co. Teams Up with Nykaa Fashion

The Indian Garage Co. is teaming up with Nykaa Fashion to transform men's fashion with innovative, trend-setting styles. Known as one of India's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer fashion brands, TIGC, founded by Anant Tanted, tailors its collections to modern men valuing individuality and effortless style.

Now available on Nykaa Fashion, this collaboration brings a fresh wave of menswear that blends global fashion influences with a unique Indian touch. Designed for Gen Z and millennial trendsetters, the collections feature versatile essentials that promise to reshape the future of menswear fashion in India.

Nykaa Fashion's Executive Director, Adwaita Nayar, emphasizes the importance of curating cutting-edge styles, while Tanted highlights the brand's ability to adapt to evolving consumer demands. With ambitious plans for expansion, the collaboration marks a strategic step in enhancing The Indian Garage Co.'s digital presence and modern menswear market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)