Left Menu

Revolutionizing Men's Fashion: The Indian Garage Co. Teams Up with Nykaa Fashion

The Indian Garage Co., a leading D2C fashion brand in India, has partnered with Nykaa Fashion to revolutionize men's fashion with over 2000+ styles. Founded by Anant Tanted, the brand blends global influences with Indian appeal in its collections, targeting Gen Z and millennials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 13-03-2025 16:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 16:22 IST
Revolutionizing Men's Fashion: The Indian Garage Co. Teams Up with Nykaa Fashion
  • Country:
  • United States

The Indian Garage Co. is teaming up with Nykaa Fashion to transform men's fashion with innovative, trend-setting styles. Known as one of India's fastest-growing direct-to-consumer fashion brands, TIGC, founded by Anant Tanted, tailors its collections to modern men valuing individuality and effortless style.

Now available on Nykaa Fashion, this collaboration brings a fresh wave of menswear that blends global fashion influences with a unique Indian touch. Designed for Gen Z and millennial trendsetters, the collections feature versatile essentials that promise to reshape the future of menswear fashion in India.

Nykaa Fashion's Executive Director, Adwaita Nayar, emphasizes the importance of curating cutting-edge styles, while Tanted highlights the brand's ability to adapt to evolving consumer demands. With ambitious plans for expansion, the collaboration marks a strategic step in enhancing The Indian Garage Co.'s digital presence and modern menswear market reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

Justice Department Drops Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Southwest Key

 Global
2
The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

The Fall of Northvolt: Skelleftea's Green Boom Interrupted

 Global
3
Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

Terror on the Tracks: Baloch Militants Attack Passenger Train in Balochistan

 Pakistan
4
SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

SRMIST Ascends in QS Rankings: A Testament to Educational Excellence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protecting Industrial IoT: Can AI defend against evolving cyber threats?

AI safety: How LLMs unknowingly spread misinformation

AI agents with emotional intelligence: The next evolution in smart homes

Why SMEs struggle with AI adoption – and how they can overcome it

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025