Brad Pitt's High-Octane Drive Brings Authenticity to Hollywood's Latest F1 Film

Hollywood is preparing for the release of an authentic racing film featuring Brad Pitt, set to premiere in June. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, this film showcases impressive driving stunts and a dynamic storyline involving underdog success, with Lewis Hamilton co-producing and overseeing authenticity from the racing angle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 00:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 00:37 IST
Hollywood is on the cusp of releasing what could be its most authentic racing film to date. Featuring Brad Pitt and co-produced by Lewis Hamilton, the film promises a perfect blend of speed, thrills, and a compelling underdog narrative.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film includes a star-studded cast and captures exhilarating moments on real racetracks. Brad Pitt's dedication to performing high-speed stunts lends a tangible edge to this cinematic experience.

Official trailers are already creating buzz as the film draws inspiration from the hit Netflix documentary series "Drive to Survive," offering a fresh perspective on ambitions and challenges in the world of Formula One.

(With inputs from agencies.)

