Tensions Rise as US and Israel Strike Iran, Threatening Key Oil Route

The recent attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has heightened tensions, with the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz looming. This crucial passage serves as a vital artery for global oil trade, connecting the Gulf with the Arabian Sea.

The significance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be understated, as approximately 20% of the world's total oil consumption passes through it daily. It is a key export route for OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

In response to escalating conflicts, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have explored alternative routes to bypass the strait. Meanwhile, history reminds us of the strategic importance of this narrow waterway, which has been a focal point for regional tensions since the 1973 oil embargo and the Iran-Iraq War.

