Tensions Rise as US and Israel Strike Iran, Threatening Key Oil Route
The United States and Israel attacked Iran, raising the possibility of a closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical oil export route. This strategic passage, linking the Gulf to the Arabian Sea, is essential for global oil trade, with a significant portion of oil exports passing through it.
The recent attack by the United States and Israel on Iran has heightened tensions, with the potential closure of the Strait of Hormuz looming. This crucial passage serves as a vital artery for global oil trade, connecting the Gulf with the Arabian Sea.
The significance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be understated, as approximately 20% of the world's total oil consumption passes through it daily. It is a key export route for OPEC members such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.
In response to escalating conflicts, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have explored alternative routes to bypass the strait. Meanwhile, history reminds us of the strategic importance of this narrow waterway, which has been a focal point for regional tensions since the 1973 oil embargo and the Iran-Iraq War.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Result of Missile Attack in UAE
The United States is participating in the Israeli strikes against Iran, reports AP, citing sources.
United States Backs Pakistan Amid Rising Tensions with Afghan Taliban
The Arabian Desert's Shale Gas Revolution: Saudi Arabia's $100 Billion Gamble
Fugitive Rashid Naseem Captured in UAE for Multi-Crore Fraud