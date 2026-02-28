Left Menu

Ranchi Civil Court Faces New Bomb Threat via Email

The Ranchi Civil Court received its second bomb threat email within a month. Although a thorough search by police revealed nothing suspicious, authorities are seriously investigating the source of these emails with the help of technical and cyber teams.

Ranchi Civil Court has once again been targeted with a bomb threat email, the second in a month, according to police reports on Saturday.

The threatening email was sent on Friday, and in response, a bomb disposal squad conducted a comprehensive search of the premises but found nothing suspicious.

Police are treating the situation with high importance, utilizing technical teams to trace the email's origin.

