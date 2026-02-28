Ranchi Civil Court Faces New Bomb Threat via Email
The Ranchi Civil Court received its second bomb threat email within a month. Although a thorough search by police revealed nothing suspicious, authorities are seriously investigating the source of these emails with the help of technical and cyber teams.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-02-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 16:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Ranchi Civil Court has once again been targeted with a bomb threat email, the second in a month, according to police reports on Saturday.
The threatening email was sent on Friday, and in response, a bomb disposal squad conducted a comprehensive search of the premises but found nothing suspicious.
Police are treating the situation with high importance, utilizing technical teams to trace the email's origin.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ranchi
- Civil Court
- bomb threat
- police
- investigation
- cyber cell
- bomb disposal
- security
- threat
ALSO READ
Andhra firecracker unit blast: Number of casualties gone over 10, says police.
Delhi Police Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals
Bribery Scandal: Punjab Police Officer Arrested
Kanpur Station's Twin Bomb Threats: Heightened Security and Investigations
Tensions Rise: CPI(M) Workers Clash with Kerala Police