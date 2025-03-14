Columbia University Sanctions Amidst Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Campus Controversy
Columbia University has imposed sanctions on students involved in last spring's pro-Palestinian protests. Some students have been expelled or suspended, while others had their diplomas temporarily revoked. This move follows the arrest of a Palestinian activist and federal funding cuts due to alleged failure to address campus antisemitism.
Columbia University has taken disciplinary actions against students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, culminating from a lengthy judicial process. These actions include expulsions, suspensions, and temporary revocation of diplomas, officials confirmed Thursday.
The protests, which saw students occupy Hamilton Hall, sparked debates over free speech and resulted in federal scrutiny, including a significant withdrawal of funds attributed to inaction against antisemitism.
The response has been mixed, with some faculty members supporting the sanctions, viewing them as essential to uphold university policies, while others express concern over potential threats to academic freedom and free expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
