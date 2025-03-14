Left Menu

Columbia University Sanctions Amidst Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Campus Controversy

Columbia University has imposed sanctions on students involved in last spring's pro-Palestinian protests. Some students have been expelled or suspended, while others had their diplomas temporarily revoked. This move follows the arrest of a Palestinian activist and federal funding cuts due to alleged failure to address campus antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 14-03-2025 04:40 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 04:40 IST
Columbia University Sanctions Amidst Pro-Palestinian Protests: A Campus Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Columbia University has taken disciplinary actions against students involved in pro-Palestinian protests, culminating from a lengthy judicial process. These actions include expulsions, suspensions, and temporary revocation of diplomas, officials confirmed Thursday.

The protests, which saw students occupy Hamilton Hall, sparked debates over free speech and resulted in federal scrutiny, including a significant withdrawal of funds attributed to inaction against antisemitism.

The response has been mixed, with some faculty members supporting the sanctions, viewing them as essential to uphold university policies, while others express concern over potential threats to academic freedom and free expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025