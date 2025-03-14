Left Menu

Jaaved Jaaferi Stars in a Tale of Love Across Faiths in 'Inn Galiyon Mein'

Popular actor Jaaved Jaaferi highlights the diversity of India in his latest film 'Inn Galiyon Mein,' which portrays a love story between individuals from different faiths and economic backgrounds. The film, directed by Avinash Das, sheds light on the lives of people from lower socio-economic strata often overlooked in cinema.

Updated: 14-03-2025 10:09 IST

Veteran actor Jaaved Jaaferi's upcoming film 'Inn Galiyon Mein' brings a refreshing take on the Indian socio-cultural fabric by depicting a love story that transcends religious and economic barriers. Directed by Avinash Das, the movie stars Avantika Dassani and Vivaan Shah as the lead couple from differing faiths.

Jaaferi shared the subtleties of his character, a philosophical 'bridge' connecting two communities in the narrative. He emphasized the movie's narrative goal of showcasing India's unique diversity, spanning cultural, linguistic, and religious realms. Through the story, the film also highlights the challenges faced by those in the lower economic strata.

Jaaferi expressed pride in participating in projects that venture beyond conventional lead roles, often isolating vegetable vendors in narrow lanes. The actor mentioned the rarity in cinema of giving voice to such characters, expressing gratitude for his diverse roles spanning from '100 Days' to upcoming films like 'De De Pyaar De Part 2' and 'Dhamaal 4'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

