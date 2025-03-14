Current Buzz in Entertainment: Russo Brothers, Robert De Niro, and More

The entertainment industry is experiencing a wave of excitement with upcoming projects from some of the biggest names in filmmaking and acting. The Russo brothers are set to release 'The Electric State' on Netflix, promising a film that feels like a live-action Pixar movie. Their work transports audiences to a unique alternate timeline.

Meanwhile, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro will be taking on dual roles in the biographical crime drama 'The Alto Knights,' based on real-life events in 1950s New York. This role will see De Niro portraying rival mafia bosses, enhancing the film's dynamic narrative.

In other news, Nikki Glaser will return to host the 2026 Golden Globes, continuing her role as the face of Hollywood's major awards. Fans can catch the ceremony on CBS or through Paramount+ streaming, heralding the beginning of the awards season.

(With inputs from agencies.)