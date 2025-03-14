Holi Festival in Manipur: A Solemn Celebration Amidst Ongoing Conflict

The Holi festival, a time-honored celebration for the Meitei community in Manipur, was significantly muted this year due to ongoing ethnic violence. Traditionally, this vibrant festival involves five days of cultural festivities. However, current unrest has forced organizers to restrict events to religious activities and community sports.

This year's subdued celebrations come amidst the backdrop of violence between Meitei and Kuki communities that erupted in May 2023, leading to at least 250 deaths and displacing thousands. Many internally displaced persons are still unable to return home, adding to the somber mood.

Priest Devdutta Phurailatpam cited two major concerns: the ongoing hardships faced by displaced individuals and fears of potential attacks during the festivities. The usual cultural dances were absent, and children continued the tradition of seeking blessings door-to-door, highlighting the resilience of local customs amidst adversity.

