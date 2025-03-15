Left Menu

Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance and Devotion at Jagannath Puri

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini visited Jagannath Puri Temple, expressing gratitude during Holi celebrations. She performed at the Vrindavan Mahotsav, blending dance, devotion, and cultural heritage. Colleague Sambit Patra participated, acknowledging Odisha's serene environment and strong cultural ties, marking a vibrant festival highlight.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 10:15 IST
Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance and Devotion at Jagannath Puri
Hema Malini (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini made a significant visit to the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha over the weekend, where she offered prayers and sought blessing from Lord Jagannath. The visit was complemented by the presence of Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Hema Malini expressed her joy for being able to celebrate Holi at Jagannath Puri, having traveled from Mathura. She noted, 'I feel blessed to have celebrated Holi here after Mathura. I extend my gratitude to the Odisha government, the locals, and Sambit Patra for their hospitality.' She urged people to embrace the festival with devotion, highlighting, 'The essence of Holi is divine; celebrate with Lord Krishna's spirit through 'Phoolon ki Holi' (Holi with flowers).

Her visit to Puri was part of a broader Odisha tour that included a spellbinding dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14. The event, hosted by renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was a significant highlight of the Holi festivities in the region.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit, Hema Malini enthralled audiences with her graceful Odissi and Kathak dance moves, blending classical artistry with heartfelt devotion. Sambit Patra honored her with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking ahead of her performance, Hema Malini shared her enduring connection to Odisha. She remarked, 'Odisha always feels welcoming, with its lush greenery and tranquility.' She also spoke of her friendship with Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, who invited her to perform at Sri Sri University, commenting, 'He is a cherished friend, and my rapport with the late Kelucharan Mohapatra has always been special.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025