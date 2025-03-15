Hema Malini's Celebratory Dance and Devotion at Jagannath Puri

Veteran actress and BJP MP Hema Malini made a significant visit to the Jagannath Puri Temple in Odisha over the weekend, where she offered prayers and sought blessing from Lord Jagannath. The visit was complemented by the presence of Puri MP and BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Hema Malini expressed her joy for being able to celebrate Holi at Jagannath Puri, having traveled from Mathura. She noted, 'I feel blessed to have celebrated Holi here after Mathura. I extend my gratitude to the Odisha government, the locals, and Sambit Patra for their hospitality.' She urged people to embrace the festival with devotion, highlighting, 'The essence of Holi is divine; celebrate with Lord Krishna's spirit through 'Phoolon ki Holi' (Holi with flowers).

Her visit to Puri was part of a broader Odisha tour that included a spellbinding dance performance at the Vrindavan Mahotsav in Bhubaneswar on March 14. The event, hosted by renowned flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, was a significant highlight of the Holi festivities in the region.

Dressed in a vibrant yellow outfit, Hema Malini enthralled audiences with her graceful Odissi and Kathak dance moves, blending classical artistry with heartfelt devotion. Sambit Patra honored her with a silver filigree artwork of Lord Jagannath.

Speaking ahead of her performance, Hema Malini shared her enduring connection to Odisha. She remarked, 'Odisha always feels welcoming, with its lush greenery and tranquility.' She also spoke of her friendship with Guru Ratikant Mohapatra, who invited her to perform at Sri Sri University, commenting, 'He is a cherished friend, and my rapport with the late Kelucharan Mohapatra has always been special.'

(With inputs from agencies.)