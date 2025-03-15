Anoushka Shankar's Radiant Return: Chapter III Unveiled

Anoushka Shankar, renowned sitarist and daughter of music legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, has released her latest album, 'Chapter III: We Return To Light'. This new project is a collaboration with Sarod player Alam Khan and jazz percussionist Sarathy Korwar, blending classical and modern musical styles.

In this ambitious endeavor, Shankar explores various musical landscapes, drawing inspiration from her heritage and the vibrant energy of Goa Trance. Her new album, featuring singles 'Hiraeth' and 'We Burn So Brightly', was conceived in Goa and displays a fusion of cultural sounds.

The launch of 'Chapter III: We Return To Light' marks the beginning of Shankar's North American tour, which commenced recently in Seattle, expanding her global musical journey and showcasing her dynamic and diverse artistry.

