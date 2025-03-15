Left Menu

Anoushka Shankar's Radiant Return: Chapter III Unveiled

Anoushka Shankar releases her latest album, 'Chapter III: We Return To Light', featuring collaborations with Alam Khan and Sarathy Korwar. This project reflects her fascination with Goa Trance and her musical roots. The unveiling coincides with the start of her North American tour in Seattle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-03-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 17:00 IST
Anoushka Shankar's Radiant Return: Chapter III Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

Anoushka Shankar, renowned sitarist and daughter of music legend Pandit Ravi Shankar, has released her latest album, 'Chapter III: We Return To Light'. This new project is a collaboration with Sarod player Alam Khan and jazz percussionist Sarathy Korwar, blending classical and modern musical styles.

In this ambitious endeavor, Shankar explores various musical landscapes, drawing inspiration from her heritage and the vibrant energy of Goa Trance. Her new album, featuring singles 'Hiraeth' and 'We Burn So Brightly', was conceived in Goa and displays a fusion of cultural sounds.

The launch of 'Chapter III: We Return To Light' marks the beginning of Shankar's North American tour, which commenced recently in Seattle, expanding her global musical journey and showcasing her dynamic and diverse artistry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025