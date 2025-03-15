South Korea's Impeachment Showdown: The Divisive Battle for Yoon Suk Yeol's Presidency

In an unprecedented show of civil engagement, thousands of South Koreans took to the streets of Seoul on Saturday to either support or oppose impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. The gathering comes ahead of a decisive ruling by the Constitutional Court on his controversial declaration of martial law, which could see him ousted from office.

Crowds were split across the capital, with anti-Yoon demonstrators joining forces with opposition politicians and advocating for his immediate removal. Meanwhile, supporters rallied with equal fervor, waving national flags and expressing hope for Yoon's reinstatement. The tension has thrown the country into its worst political crisis in decades, impacting markets and widening internal divides.

With Yoon also facing a criminal charge of insurrection, the stakes couldn't be higher. A recent Gallup Korea poll shows a nation torn, with 58% favoring impeachment but 37% standing firmly with Yoon. As the Constitutional Court prepares to deliver its verdict, all eyes remain fixed on Seoul's streets, where the echoes of protestors underscore a deeply fractured society.

