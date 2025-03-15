Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shubam': Tralala's Quirky Comedy Debut

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the acclaimed actor, has unveiled 'Shubam,' the first film under her new production venture, Tralala Moving Pictures. Set for a theatrical release, 'Shubam' promises to be a quirky comedy, blending humor with thrilling elements to present a fresh take on everyday issues.

'Shubam' marks a notable project for the 37-year-old actor, especially following her role in 'Citadel: Honey Boney' alongside Varun Dhawan. As the first film from Tralala, 'Shubam' aims to establish the company as a noteworthy player in cinematic content.

The film is penned by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula. It features an ensemble cast including Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani. Samantha expressed her excitement about the project, highlighting it as a reflection of Tralala's vision for creating distinctive and challenging cinema.

