Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Shubam': Tralala's Quirky Comedy Debut

Popular actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has announced the launch of 'Shubam,' the inaugural film under her production company, Tralala Moving Pictures. The film, described as a quirky comedy, will premiere in theaters. Written by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula, it promises a unique mix of humor and thrills.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 18:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the acclaimed actor, has unveiled 'Shubam,' the first film under her new production venture, Tralala Moving Pictures. Set for a theatrical release, 'Shubam' promises to be a quirky comedy, blending humor with thrilling elements to present a fresh take on everyday issues.

'Shubam' marks a notable project for the 37-year-old actor, especially following her role in 'Citadel: Honey Boney' alongside Varun Dhawan. As the first film from Tralala, 'Shubam' aims to establish the company as a noteworthy player in cinematic content.

The film is penned by Vasanth Mariganti and directed by Praveen Kandregula. It features an ensemble cast including Harshith Malgireddy, Shriya Kontham, Charan Peri, Shalini Kondepudi, Gavireddy Srinivas, and Shravani. Samantha expressed her excitement about the project, highlighting it as a reflection of Tralala's vision for creating distinctive and challenging cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

