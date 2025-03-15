Left Menu

Wildlife Exchange Boosts Tiger Pairing at Tata Steel Zoo

Tata Steel Zoological Park recently acquired two Royal Bengal tigers from Gorewada Zoo. The exchange program, part of a broader species conservation effort, involved the provision of African grey parrots to Gorewada. The new tigers are in quarantine, awaiting pairing with tigresses Sunaina and Saloni for breeding purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-03-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 21:38 IST
  • India

Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) has welcomed two new Royal Bengal tigers from Gorewada Zoo in Nagpur under an animal exchange programme aimed at enhancing species conservation.

In exchange for the tigers, TSZP has provided Gorewada Zoo with a pair of African grey parrots. The transaction was officially approved by the Central Zoo Authority to promote the breeding of this endangered species.

The new arrivals, a male and female tiger, traveled for 18 hours before reaching TSZP. They are currently in quarantine and will soon be introduced to tigresses Sunaina and Saloni for potential breeding after the 30-day quarantine period.

