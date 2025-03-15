Wildlife Exchange Boosts Tiger Pairing at Tata Steel Zoo

Tata Steel Zoological Park (TSZP) has welcomed two new Royal Bengal tigers from Gorewada Zoo in Nagpur under an animal exchange programme aimed at enhancing species conservation.

In exchange for the tigers, TSZP has provided Gorewada Zoo with a pair of African grey parrots. The transaction was officially approved by the Central Zoo Authority to promote the breeding of this endangered species.

The new arrivals, a male and female tiger, traveled for 18 hours before reaching TSZP. They are currently in quarantine and will soon be introduced to tigresses Sunaina and Saloni for potential breeding after the 30-day quarantine period.

