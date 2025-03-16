Entertainment World Abuzz with Combs' Trial, De Niro's Dual Role, and More

Entertainment news is making waves with a series of noteworthy events including Sean 'Diddy' Combs pleading not guilty to a new indictment alleging forced labor and sex trafficking. This high-profile case is set for trial on May 5, drawing significant attention to the Manhattan federal court proceedings.

Meanwhile, acclaimed actor Robert De Niro takes on a challenging double role in 'The Alto Knights', a biographical mobster film set in 1950s New York. The film features De Niro as two rival mafia bosses, further solidifying his status as a versatile actor in the crime drama genre.

In other news, London's West End theatres report record audiences, riding high on a new tax break, with attendance figures exceeding pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, Apple TV+ has announced the fourth season of 'Ted Lasso', much to the delight of fans, while songs by the late Marianne Faithfull are to be released, showcasing her enduring legacy in the music industry.

