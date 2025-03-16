Reviving History: Whitewashing Begins at Shahi Jama Masjid

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started the whitewashing of the outer wall of the historic Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. This follows a directive from the Allahabad High Court mandating the completion of the task within a week.

The order for the whitewashing process came after a series of tensions erupted in Sambhal last November, when a survey of the mosque led to violent clashes resulting in four deaths and several injuries, including law enforcement personnel.

Shakeel Warsi, the legal representative for the mosque, confirmed that ASI officials have been on site conducting necessary measurements since March 13, setting the whitewashing work in motion on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)