'Shaurya Yatra': Revving Through India with Patriotism and Unity

The 'Shaurya Yatra' is a 3,900 km motorcycle rally by India's armed forces, aiming to promote national unity and honor military sacrifices. The rally, starting from Arunachal Pradesh and ending at Gujarat's Rann of Kutch, engages with ex-servicemen and students along its route.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 16-03-2025 15:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 15:12 IST
The 'Shaurya Yatra,' a motorcycle rally spanning 3,900 kilometers, was launched by the armed forces and embarked on its journey from Guwahati, Assam, heading towards West Bengal on Sunday.

Flagged off on March 10 from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh, the rally aims to conclude at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, promising a heartfelt tribute to the armed forces.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' will span 15 days, involving 12 motorbike enthusiasts from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, emphasizing the promotion of national unity and pride.

(With inputs from agencies.)

