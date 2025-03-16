'Shaurya Yatra': Revving Through India with Patriotism and Unity

The 'Shaurya Yatra,' a motorcycle rally spanning 3,900 kilometers, was launched by the armed forces and embarked on its journey from Guwahati, Assam, heading towards West Bengal on Sunday.

Flagged off on March 10 from Vijaynagar in Arunachal Pradesh, the rally aims to conclude at the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, promising a heartfelt tribute to the armed forces.

The 'Shaurya Yatra' will span 15 days, involving 12 motorbike enthusiasts from the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, emphasizing the promotion of national unity and pride.

