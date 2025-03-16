Enhancing Hospitality: DEI Initiatives as Economic Strategy

A recent study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow emphasizes the necessity for hospitality brands to move beyond token diversity and inclusion in advertisements, advocating for genuine internal DEI processes.

Researchers discovered that younger consumers align with brands reflecting their values, thus deeming diversity initiatives as both moral obligations and economic strategies. The findings published in the Journal of Hospitality Marketing and Management, in collaboration with IIM Sambalpur and Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute, reveal consumers' favorable view of brands practicing DEI in employment, training, marketing, and service.

Vishakha Chauhan of IIM Lucknow underscored DEI's significance in fostering brand integrity and customer perception, highlighting the study's empirical evidence of DEI's positive impact on consumer choice. The research calls for transparent DEI communication and strategic partnerships with marginalized communities to maintain trust and enhance competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)