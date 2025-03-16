Left Menu

Remembering R Narumpoonathan: A Literary Luminary of Tamil Nadu

Prominent Tamil author R Narumpoonathan passed away at 65 due to a cardiac arrest. Known for his rich literary contributions and social activities, he was honored with the U Ve Sa award in 2022. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute and extended condolences to his family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:21 IST
Remembering R Narumpoonathan: A Literary Luminary of Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned Tamil author R Narumpoonathan has died at the age of 65 following a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Survived by his wife and son, Narumpoonathan was celebrated for his significant literary contributions centered around Tirunelveli and his dedicated social work. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage to the writer, recalling his receipt of the U Ve Sa award in 2022 for his body of work.

In a heartfelt statement, Stalin expressed his condolences to Narumpoonathan's family, recognizing both his literary achievements and his efforts towards social causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

Historic SpaceX Crew-10 Launch: Bringing Stranded NASA Astronauts Home

 Global
2
Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

Senate Passes Spending Bill Amid Democratic Dissent

 United States
3
‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

‘Without us, there is no future’: Youth take over UN Women’s Commission

 Global
4
Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

Power Struggle: UK Steel Industry Battles High Electricity Costs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of elderly care: How remote monitoring technologies are transforming healthcare

Urban sentiment mapping: How AI and spatial analysis are transforming city planning

Role of AI in advancing wastewater management in agriculture

Smart cities and hyperspectral imaging: The future of urban sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025