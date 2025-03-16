Remembering R Narumpoonathan: A Literary Luminary of Tamil Nadu

Renowned Tamil author R Narumpoonathan has died at the age of 65 following a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed on Sunday.

Survived by his wife and son, Narumpoonathan was celebrated for his significant literary contributions centered around Tirunelveli and his dedicated social work. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage to the writer, recalling his receipt of the U Ve Sa award in 2022 for his body of work.

In a heartfelt statement, Stalin expressed his condolences to Narumpoonathan's family, recognizing both his literary achievements and his efforts towards social causes.

