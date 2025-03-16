Remembering R Narumpoonathan: A Literary Luminary of Tamil Nadu
Prominent Tamil author R Narumpoonathan passed away at 65 due to a cardiac arrest. Known for his rich literary contributions and social activities, he was honored with the U Ve Sa award in 2022. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid tribute and extended condolences to his family.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 16-03-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2025 17:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Renowned Tamil author R Narumpoonathan has died at the age of 65 following a cardiac arrest, his family confirmed on Sunday.
Survived by his wife and son, Narumpoonathan was celebrated for his significant literary contributions centered around Tirunelveli and his dedicated social work. Chief Minister M K Stalin paid homage to the writer, recalling his receipt of the U Ve Sa award in 2022 for his body of work.
In a heartfelt statement, Stalin expressed his condolences to Narumpoonathan's family, recognizing both his literary achievements and his efforts towards social causes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement