Kedarnath Controversy: Call for Ban on Non-Veg, Liquor Sales Stirs Debate

Ahead of the Chardham Yatra, a contentious debate has erupted over remarks made by BJP MLA Asha Nautiyal regarding the sale of non-vegetarian food and liquor in Kedarnath Dham. Nautiyal expressed concerns about such sales damaging the holy town's reputation, alleging that 'non-Hindus' are predominantly behind these activities.

The Congress party has strongly rebuked Nautiyal's statements, describing them as an attempt to sow discord. Congress's Uttarakhand vice president, Suryakant Dhasmana, accused the BJP of targeting minority Muslim communities, claiming it's a part of their national agenda.

In response, Dhasmana emphasized the need for the state government to focus on ensuring a peaceful Yatra and called for action against unlawful activities without bias towards any community. The issue transcends the immediate controversy, touching on broader concerns of communal harmony and governance priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)