Cross-Border Connections: The Mizo Appeal for Cultural Unity

The Central Young Mizo Association has made a fervent appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging a reevaluation of the central government's decision to erect a fence along the India-Myanmar border and abolish the Free Movement Regime. Leaders of the association contend that such measures would fracture the crucial ethnic and cultural bonds shared by the Mizo communities across the border.

In a memorandum submitted during Shah's recent visit to Mizoram, the association highlighted that the Free Movement Regime has been instrumental in maintaining these connections, fostering a spirit of unity and brotherhood. The organization's representatives have voiced concerns that altering these arrangements would severely impact the daily lives and socio-economic fabric of the Mizo people on both sides of the border.

Addressing concerns beyond border issues, the association has also called for enhancements to local infrastructure, including the upgrading of Lengpui airport, further support for anti-drug initiatives, and assistance for refugees. Amit Shah assured the association of airport improvements within six months and promised financial aid for refugee relief efforts, with discussions on the border plans to continue in Delhi.

