Mizoram's Economic Boost: Ginger and Broomsticks Under Govt Scheme

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled plans on Tuesday for the state's procurement of ginger and dry broomsticks from farmers, kicking off February 2 as part of a government initiative.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of a ginger processing unit in Sairang, enhancing the region's positioning as the 'ginger capital of India', a title granted by NITI Aayog.

The state's handholding scheme aims to improve economic conditions in the agrarian community, offering support prices for crops such as ginger, turmeric, and paddy, ultimately benefiting farmers and elevating their purchasing power.