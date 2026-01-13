Left Menu

Mizoram's Economic Boost: Ginger and Broomsticks Under Govt Scheme

Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced the procurement of ginger and dry broomsticks under a flagship state scheme starting February 2. Declared the 'ginger capital of India' by NITI Aayog, Mizoram's farming economy receives a boost through government support prices, benefiting thousands of farmers and their families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 13-01-2026 19:51 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 19:51 IST
Mizoram's Economic Boost: Ginger and Broomsticks Under Govt Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma unveiled plans on Tuesday for the state's procurement of ginger and dry broomsticks from farmers, kicking off February 2 as part of a government initiative.

The announcement coincided with the inauguration of a ginger processing unit in Sairang, enhancing the region's positioning as the 'ginger capital of India', a title granted by NITI Aayog.

The state's handholding scheme aims to improve economic conditions in the agrarian community, offering support prices for crops such as ginger, turmeric, and paddy, ultimately benefiting farmers and elevating their purchasing power.

TRENDING

1
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India
2
Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

Cheniere Energy's Ambitious Natural Gas Processing Plan

 United States
3
Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

Trump's Call to Iranian Protesters: A Critical Moment

 Global
4
Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

Political Allegations Stir Controversy in West Bengal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026