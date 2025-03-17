Star-Studded Romance: A Beach Wedding in Tulum

In a picturesque ceremony on a sandy Tulum beach, actors Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom celebrated their nuptials over the weekend. The newlyweds were captured in joyful moments, dancing and embracing at their stunning destination wedding.

Theroux, 53, looked dashing in a classic tuxedo featuring a cream jacket, while Bloom, 30, exuded elegance in a flowy white gown. Their journey to the altar began with romance rumors in 2023, having first been seen together at a Netflix event.

The couple's love story further unfolded publicly when they appeared on the red carpet at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party and announced their engagement in August of the same year. This is Bloom's first marriage, while Theroux had previously been married to 'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston.

(With inputs from agencies.)