St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza: A Global Irish Celebration

This Monday, cities across the United States are joining a global celebration of Irish heritage as they mark St. Patrick's Day. New York City leads the festivities with its historic parade along Fifth Avenue, drawing a massive participating crowd.

In Savannah, Georgia, and other American locales, celebrations continue the tradition of honoring Ireland's patron saint. The green-dyed Chicago River highlighted weekend festivities in Chicago, while Dublin ends a three-day festival with its own parade.

Dating back to 1762, the New York parade includes prominent local officials and traditional Irish music ensembles. This year's grand marshal is Michael Benn, a notable figure in the Queens County St. Patrick's Parade.

