St. Patrick's Day Extravaganza: A Global Irish Celebration

St. Patrick's Day celebrates Irish heritage globally with parades and festivities, particularly notable in cities across the US, including New York, Savannah, and Chicago. The celebrations commemorate Ireland's patron saint and have evolved due to contributions from 19th-century Irish immigrants, facing discrimination in America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:14 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 12:16 IST
This Monday, cities across the United States are joining a global celebration of Irish heritage as they mark St. Patrick's Day. New York City leads the festivities with its historic parade along Fifth Avenue, drawing a massive participating crowd.

In Savannah, Georgia, and other American locales, celebrations continue the tradition of honoring Ireland's patron saint. The green-dyed Chicago River highlighted weekend festivities in Chicago, while Dublin ends a three-day festival with its own parade.

Dating back to 1762, the New York parade includes prominent local officials and traditional Irish music ensembles. This year's grand marshal is Michael Benn, a notable figure in the Queens County St. Patrick's Parade.

