Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak Honored with Prestigious Holberg Prize

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak for winning the 2025 Holberg Prize, a prestigious honor in humanities and social sciences. Recognizing Spivak's academic contributions and her voluntary work in rural West Bengal, Banerjee expressed her admiration on social media. Spivak is a Columbia University professor and Calcutta University alumnus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 13:15 IST
In a notable accolade, Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak has been named the recipient of the 2025 Holberg Prize, an award esteemed globally for recognizing exceptional research in the humanities and social sciences. The announcement was met with praise from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Banerjee lauded Spivak's pioneering contributions in literary theory and philosophy, as well as her valuable voluntary services in rural West Bengal. She took to social media to extend her congratulations, highlighting Spivak's esteemed academic journey and humanitarian efforts.

Professor Spivak, an influential academic figure and Columbia University professor, hails from Kolkata and completed her studies at Calcutta University. The Holberg Prize, funded by the Norwegian government, stands as one of the most significant global research awards, amounting to USD 540,000.

