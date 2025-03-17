Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak Honored with Prestigious Holberg Prize
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak for winning the 2025 Holberg Prize, a prestigious honor in humanities and social sciences. Recognizing Spivak's academic contributions and her voluntary work in rural West Bengal, Banerjee expressed her admiration on social media. Spivak is a Columbia University professor and Calcutta University alumnus.
- Country:
- India
In a notable accolade, Professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak has been named the recipient of the 2025 Holberg Prize, an award esteemed globally for recognizing exceptional research in the humanities and social sciences. The announcement was met with praise from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee lauded Spivak's pioneering contributions in literary theory and philosophy, as well as her valuable voluntary services in rural West Bengal. She took to social media to extend her congratulations, highlighting Spivak's esteemed academic journey and humanitarian efforts.
Professor Spivak, an influential academic figure and Columbia University professor, hails from Kolkata and completed her studies at Calcutta University. The Holberg Prize, funded by the Norwegian government, stands as one of the most significant global research awards, amounting to USD 540,000.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Voter List Controversy: An Electoral Tug-of-War
Campus Tensions: SFI Strikes Against Education Minister in West Bengal
Campus Clashes: Strikes and Unrest Rock West Bengal Universities
Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal
West Bengal Tightens Security for Higher Secondary Exams