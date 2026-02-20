Left Menu

Left Front's Strategic Moves: A New Dawn for West Bengal?

The CPI(M), part of the Left Front, has almost completed seat adjustments with its associates for the upcoming West Bengal elections. Aiming to contest all 294 seats, the Front is positioning itself as a viable alternative to the binary politics of TMC and BJP, focusing on regional concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The CPI(M) has moved significantly in solidifying its position for the forthcoming West Bengal elections, with 90 percent of seat adjustments finalized. Mohammed Salim, the CPI(M) state secretary, announced this development during a press briefing following a two-day state committee meeting.

Salim confirmed that the candidate list would be revealed by the month's end, as arrangements have been settled across most districts. He emphasized the Front's collective efforts to contest all 294 seats, aiming to break the existing binary political climate dominated by the TMC and BJP.

Salim criticized the use of religion as a political tool and highlighted concerns like job creation, education, and corruption. Asserting the uniqueness of CPI(M)'s organic leadership in Bengal, Salim vowed to address regional and constituency-specific issues in their manifesto.

(With inputs from agencies.)

