Triumphant Night at Asian Film Awards for Kapadia and Suri

Payal Kapadia's film 'All We Imagine As Light' and Santosh star Shahana Goswami, along with director Sandhya Suri, won top honors at the 2025 Asian Film Awards. Held in Hong Kong, Kapadia's work was celebrated for winning Best Film, while Goswami and Suri won Best Actress and Best New Director.

At the 2025 Asian Film Awards held in Hong Kong, Payal Kapadia's 'All We Imagine As Light' emerged as the winner of the Best Film category, affirming Asia's dynamic cinema landscape.

Shahana Goswami's powerful performance in 'Santosh' earned her the Best Actress accolade. This Indian-UK-France-Germany co-production also secured director Sandhya Suri the Best New Director trophy.

Kapadia, who secured the Grand Prix at Cannes in 2024, expressed being part of this artistic community was an honor, emphasizing the significance of Asian cinema being celebrated on a global platform. The awards event reflects the vibrant and diverse storytelling emanating from Asia.

